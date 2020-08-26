Jet Pet- Jadis

Jadis is 3-years-old and was surrendered due to being scared of the kids and other pets in their home. She must go to a home with no other pets and no kids.

She was so stressed out in her previous home that she licked all her fur off around her back end. While in foster, it is growing in nicely. Jadis has been in foster to help her come out of her shell and she is doing well! She likes to sleep next to her fosters head in bed every night! She loves long pets and her wet food.

Due to her anxiety, Jadis won’t ever be able to move into the shelter. Her foster mom has committed to fostering her until she is able to find her forever home. Meet n Greets can be arranged in the fosters home to avoid unnecessary stress.

Jadis is current on her vaccines, flea treated, spayed, microchipped, and dewormed. If you are interested in meeting Jadis, please fill out an application online at orphanangels.org.