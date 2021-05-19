Jet Pet- Jellybean

Meet Jellybean! She is tonight’s JET Pet from Paws Along The River.

Jellybean came to Paws Along The River in January when her family could no longer care for her.

Jellybean, or Jelly, is described as a very smart girl who wants nothing more than to please. She is a young dog with lots of puppy energy.

She will require an active owner with plenty of time to exercise. An obedience class is a must and a great way to help her learn her manners.

Jelly is spayed and current on her vaccinations. She would do best in an adult only and older teenager home.

If you are interested in learning more about Jellybean, you can click here to visit the Paws Along The River website.