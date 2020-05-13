1  of  2
Breaking News
One new positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total 123 Department of Health: 58,698 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 3,943 deaths
1  of  2
Live Now
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak LIVE: Erie County COVID-19 update

Jet Pet- Jenette

Jet Pet
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar