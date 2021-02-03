Jet Pet- Jovie

Meet Jovie! Jovie is a three-month old spayed female domestic shorthair cat.

Jovie came to the Erie Humane Society with her mom and two siblings.

The mom and dad and the babies entered into foster care until the kittens were old enough to be independent. The mom is awaiting her spay, and Jovie is the last of her siblings still looking for a forever home.

Jovie is a sweet, cuddly, loving little girl who enjoys playtime as much as sunbathing.

Jovie would fit in to any home dynamic. The number one thing that she’s looking for is a family to love her and her forever home.

If you’d like to adopt Jovie, you’re asked to call the Erie Humane Society at 835-8331 or visit their website https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/