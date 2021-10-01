JET Pet: Juju

Meet Juju! He is Friday’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Juju is a four-year old mastiff mix. The Pennsylvania State Police found him along the side of the road. He did have a microchip in. When the owners were found, they decided they did not want him back. Juju is now up for adoption.

He gets along with pretty much everyone he meets. He is over 100 pounds. When he gets excited, there is excessive drooling.

If you’re interested in Juju and giving him a forever home ,as well as learn more information about the shelter, call (814) 451-0230 or visit https://theannashelter.com/