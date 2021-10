Meet Katherine! She is Wednesday night’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society by a good Samaritan.

Katherine loves dogs but probably would not do very well in house with other cats. Officials at the Humane Society recommend her to be around kids ages 6 and up.

She is described as a rowdy dog and she does know basic commands.

If you’re interested in giving Katherine a forever home, you’re asked to apply online at https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/