Meet Katy Purry!

Katy is around 12-years-old! She came to Orphan Angels after her owner passed away. Katy is a bit of a diva sometimes. She loves to take naps on any fluffy surface. When she wants attention she will make sure you know by jumping on your lap and demanding to be pet.

She does well with other laid back cats and dogs. She would prefer a quiet home to live out her senior years!

You can apply at orphanangels.org