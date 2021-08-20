Jet Pet — Kida

Kida is a 6-year-old Akita. She is about 80 pounds but very sweet.

She came to the Anna Shelter with her two, four-year-old puppies.

She does have some “prey” drive, so she cannot go to a household with cats. But she is good with other dogs as well as kids, as long as they’re not too young that she could knock them over accidentally.

So if you’re looking for a sweet, sweet girl and have some breed experience with Akitas this is one of the sweetest Akitas Ruth at the Anna Shelter has every met.

