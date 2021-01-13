Jet Pet- Kitten Palooza

Tonight, we’d like to introduce you to this week’s Jet Pets.

Hans is a four-month hold neutered male and medium-hair kitten. Hans, his mother and siblings were rescued by the Erie Humane Society Humane Officers after being abandoned in Wesleyville on October 23rd.

At the time, the kittens were only about four weeks old. They and their mom spent the night in the pouring, cold and soaked.

The whole family is ready to find forever homes of their own and would make a great addition to any family dynamic.

Hans and his siblings are very sweet and affectionate, but also have a frisky side and love to play.

If you are looking to add an amazing kitten or cat to your family, you can fill out an adoption application and the adoptions team will contact you to set up an appointment.

You can fill out an adoption application by clicking here.