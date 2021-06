These three are not litter mates, but they are close.

They’re nine weeks old, and because they’re so small, they can’t be spayed or neutered yet. But, they do come with a certificate to get that done.

If you have the room in your tour home and your heart, it would be great to get more than one and help keep them together. The ANNA Shelter is loaded with lots of cats right now.

