Meet Layla! She is Friday night’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Layla is an adult female Akita. Akita dogs at the shelter are hit and miss and this girl is a hit!

Layla has lived in a home with other dogs and children. She even likes cats.

She is described as extremely smart and well trained. She is about 60 pounds.

If you’re interested in adopting Layla or learning more information about the ANNA Shelter, visit their website or call (814) 451-0230.