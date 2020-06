Lemmy came to Orphan Angels in April. He was found outside by making noises. Immediately he was friendly and good with children.

While at Orphan Angels, he spent some time in foster while he was receiving vet care and neutered. He is now fully vetted and has moved into the shelter.

Lemmy is a wonderful boy. He enjoys midday cat naps and is always very welcoming of pets. He enjoys head bumping and getting his chin scratched.