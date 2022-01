Meet Lex! She is Friday Night’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter and looking for her forever home.

Lex and another dog were found on State Game Lands just running around, but there’s no word on why they were placed there. No one was looking for the dogs. Both dogs were on the thin side.

If you’re interested in learning more on the ANNA Shelter, you’re asked to call the ANNA Shelter at 814-451-0230 or visit https://www.theannashelter.com/