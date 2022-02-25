Meet Liza! She Friday’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Liza is a two-year old Australian Cattle dog and came to the shelter with her sister and her niece.

These dogs are not for everybody and they’re a very active breed. The shelter is advising possible new owners to do your research.

Liza has lived with other dogs as well as cats and children. She is shy but she loves to get outside and run around.

For more information, you’re asked to call the ANNA Shelter at (814) 451-0230 or click here.