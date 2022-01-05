JET Pet: Luka

Meet Luka! He is Wednesday’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Luka is a 10-month old Catahoula Leopard dog.

He is visually impaired and is 100% deaf, so an experienced owner would be needed for him. He would benefit with someone who knows sign language so he can understand what you ask him.

He does come off as shy when meeting new people because of his disabilities, but he will be your best friend forever once Luka becomes comfortable with you.

If you’re interested in adopting Luca or wanting to learn more about the Erie Humane Society, you’re asked to visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt.