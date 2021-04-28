Jet Pet- Malone

Meet Malone! He is tonight’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society. Malone is a five-year-old Shepherd-Akita mix.

He came to the Erie Humane Society from Dorchester, South Carolina. When he arrived, Malone was being treated for heartworm and had two treatments to go. He had some dental issues as well that needed to be addressed.

Malone successfully finished his heartworm treatment and is now heartworm free. His teeth have been cleaned and the bad ones were removed. He can go home with his medication.

Malone is described as a sweet boy who loves affection. He is rather selective with other dogs and he doesn’t seem too interested in cats, but it’s unclear if he lived with any in the past.

Malone would do best as the only pet in the home and he would do best in a home with older children who can respect his boundaries.

If Malone sounds like he would be a good fit for your family, you can visit the Erie Humane Society. You can call 814-835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt.