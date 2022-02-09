JET Pet: Maria

Meet Maria! She is Wednesday’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Maria has been with the shelter for a few months now and she is very shy. She will need a new owner with a lot of patience and very understanding because she is going to take a little time to warm up to whoever adopts her. Once she does, you’ll find out that she’s a very sweet cuddle bug.

For more information on Maria or to contact the Erie Humane Society, you’re asked to call (814) 835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt