Meet Marla! She is the JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Marla is an adult spayed female Pit Bull mix. She is about seven years old and weighs about 60 pounds. Marla is described as very bubbly and energetic girl.

Marla is looking for an energetic family that can provide daily playtime and exercise as well as lots of mental stimulation to keep her busy. She seems to do well with other energetic dogs, but it’s advised that she must find a home without cats or other small animals.

For more information, you’re asked to call (814) 835-8331 or visit their website.