Jet Pet- Marsha

It’s time once again to introduce you to today’s Jet Pet… we’d like for you to meet Marsha!

Marsha is a unique little lady that has become somewhat of a mascot for Orphan Angels.

Years ago, she came in with a litter of kittens that all looked like her. Unfortunately, they all got adopted, but for years, Marsha has remained at Orphan Angels waiting for her forever home.

Marsha is a unique lady… she has deaf and likes things on her terms. She enjoys a pet until she is done and she has no problem telling you about it.

