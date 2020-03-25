1  of  4
Jet Pet- Marty

Jet Pet
Marty is an adult neutered male Australian Cattle Dog mix. He is approximately five years old and weighs about 50 pounds. Marty was surrendered to the shelter because he was too active for his previous family.

As a result, he is looking for an active, new family to call his own. He loves to play and chase toys. Marty is looking for a home where he will get daily play time and exercise as well as consistent training to help him improve his manners. Marty is very social but would do best in a home without young children due to his herding behavior and high energy.

Marty is also looking for a home that will help him lose weight and get into shape. If you are looking for a new family member to keep you busy, then Marty is the one for you!

