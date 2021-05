Meet Max! He is tonight’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Max is a three-year old English Mastiff and weighs close to 100 pounds. He is described as a “Gentle Giant”

Max is looking for his forever home, particularly one with experience with large breeds or experience with other Mastiffs.

If you would like to adopt Max, you’re asked to call the ANNA Shelter at (814) 451-0230