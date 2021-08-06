Jet Pet: Max

This week’s Jet Pet is Max. He is what they call a “super senior” at the Anna Shelter.

He’s an almost 10-year-old German Shepherd. He weighs close to a 100 lbs.

He came in from one of our cruelty cases in horrible condition, but he’s a real sweet guy. He loves everyone.

Max is looking for a home that’s suitable for a senior pet, some place that doesn’t have a ton of activity.

He does still like to play, but he needs someplace a little more low-key. He gets along with other dogs, but it’s best to keep him away from smaller dogs and cats.

The Anna Shelter is open on Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. The rest of the week, the Shelter is open noon to 5 p.m.

