JET Pet: Micah

Meet Micah! Wednesday’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

She is a 4-year old German Shepherd mix who originally came to the Humane Society through the Cruelty Department after 47 animals were seized from a hoarded house. She was adopted by a great family, but sadly they didn’t feel that they were home enough to give her the attention she needed.

Micah is back at Erie Humane Society. She is a very sweet and happy girl and would do great with a family who will take her for walks, play in the yard, and maybe take her on occasional adventures.

According to the Humane Society, Micah lived in a home with children and other pets previously, so she would fit in well with any family dynamic.

If you would like to more on the Humane Society, you’re asked to call (814) 835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt