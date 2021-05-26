Jet Pet: Milo

Milo is 5-years-old and came to the shelter after his owner could no longer care for him. Milo is great with other cats but doesn’t prefer dogs. Milo is on a medication every other day and likely will be forever, but the medication is not expensive! He has inflammation in his gums and the medication helps him feel better. He’s a cuddly boy who loves attention and would make a great addition to any family!

You can apply at orphanangels.org

Orphan Angels is having their annual rummage sale this year! You can begin donating items on May 28th and the sale will take place from June 11th – 13th! Stop by daily from 8-5!