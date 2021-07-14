JET Pet- Miss Piggy

Meet Miss Piggy! She is tonight’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Miss Piggy is a young adult spayed female Pit Bull mix. She’s about a year old and weighs about 60 pounds.

She was surrendered to the shelter because she was not getting along with another dog that lived in the home with her.

As a result, she is looking for her next forever home. Miss Piggy is described as a “knee-high little girl with a big heart and a big personality.

Miss Piggy gets along well with other dogs out on walks but does not like to share with other dogs in close quarters. She would do best in a home without other dogs. She would benefit from playtime and walks and could use some work on her obedience skills, but she is food motivated and eager to learn.

If you’re interested in giving Miss Piggy her next forever home, you can call the Erie Humane Society at (814) 835-8331 or https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list