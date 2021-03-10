Jet Pet- Mylee

Meet Mylee! She is tonight’s Jet Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Mylee is a mature adult spayed female Terrier mix. She is approximately 11 years old and weighs about 30 pounds. She was surrendered to the shelter after her owner had passed away.

Mylee is described as an “exceptionally sweet girl that has been through a lot in the last month.” She was suffering with a few painful, rotten teeth and had two large masses, with one on her chest and one near her hind leg.

Mylee underwent a surgery to remedy her painful mouth and to remove her masses to prevent further growth as well as prevent them from impeding her mobility.

Fortunately, Mylee bounced back from surgery quickly. She loves people and going for walks. Mylee seems to get along well with other dogs and would likely be a great match for a loving family.

If Mylee sounds like a perfect fit for you, you’re invited to https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt.