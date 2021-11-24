JET Pet: Napoleon

Meet Napoleon! He is this week’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Napoleon is a 4-month old border collie mix. He was signed over and is now looking for his forever home. He’s super sweet, loves to cuddle and play. Napoleon is good with children, good with other animals and is just a sweetheart.

The only thing that Napoleon does not know how to walk on a leash.

If you’re interested in giving Napoleon a forever home, you can visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt and fill out an application or call the Erie Humane Society at 814-835-8331.

