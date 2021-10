Meet Neville! He is this week’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Neville is a Minpix Mix (Miniature Pinscher). He’s considered a super-senior. He came in as a cruelty case.

He doesn’t mind the cats at the ANNA Shelter. You can tell that he has some cataracts. He can see but his vision is definitely impaired.

If you’re interested in giving Neville a forever home, you’re asked to call the ANNA Shelter at (814) 451-0230 or visit https://www.theannashelter.com/