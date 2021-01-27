Jet Pet- Nichi

Meet Nichi! She is tonight’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Nichi is an adult spayed female Pit Bull mix but looks a bit like a cute little piglet.

Nichi is about five years old and weighs about 40 pounds. Nichi came to the shelter as a stray in rough shape.

She was underweight and had a large wound on her front leg. Fortunately, she was found to have no broken bones and began picking up weight quickly.

Nichi is on the mend and feeling much better. She would make a great addition to a loving family but must find a home without cats or other small animals.

She seems to get along well with some dogs but doesn’t like ones that are too active or overbearing. She would do best in a home without other dogs or with a laid back dog.

If this sounds like a match for your family, you can call the Erie Humane Society at 835-8331 or visit eriehumanesociety.org