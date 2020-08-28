Jet Pet- Nikita

Jadis is 3-years-old and was surrendered due to being scared of the kids and other pets in their home. She must go to a home with no other pets and no kids.

She was so stressed out in her previous home that she licked all her fur off around her back end. While in foster, it is growing in nicely. Jadis has been in foster to help her come out of her shell and she is doing well! She likes to sleep next to her fosters head in bed every night! She loves long pets and her wet food.