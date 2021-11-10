JET Pet: Noah

Meet Noah! He is this week’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society. He is a 2-year old neutered male and brought to the shelter as a stray.

When he came to the shelter, staff noticed that he was attacking his own tail. After having him evaluated due to nerve damage. He recovered at EHS and is happier and healthier than ever.

Noah needs a quieter home with no dogs and small children.

If you’re interested in adopting Noah or to learn more information, you’re asked to call the Erie Humane Society at (814) 835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt.