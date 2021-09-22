JET Pet- Nugget

Meet Nugget. She is tonight’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Nugget is a one-year old Jack Russell Terrier mix who was surrendered to the Erie Humane Society due to behavior issues that her family was unable to manage any longer. The staff at the Humane Society evaluated her temperament and committed to working with her on rehabilitation.

Her start at the shelter was difficult, but it did take her awhile to feel comfortable with staff.

After trusting a few staff and with plenty of time and patience, Nugget began to open up and let people in.

Through her training efforts and socialization, Nugget has made incredible progress and has been building her confidence every day.

Nugget is looking for a home with a quiet, laid back atmosphere, where she won’t be meeting too many new people before she’s had a chance to settle in. She also needs a home with no children and no other pets. Nugget would love an active owner that will take her for daily walks, or play fetch in a fenced back yard.

She is a very smart girl who is extremely food motivated and she would benefit from continued training to continue building her confidence and socialization, as well as mastering basic manners.

Because of her special needs, the adoption of Nugget will require manager approval, as the Erie Humane Society wants to ensure that she is placed in a home committed to growing with her.

If you’re interested in giving Nugget a second chance with a healthy and happier life, you’re asked to stop in to the shelter to apply or apply online at https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt.

