Meet Patricia!

Patricia is a 1-year old, spayed female, domestic short hair tabby cat. This sweet girl was brought to the shelter as a stray.

Patricia is up to date on all vaccines, has been spayed, microchipped, de-wormed and treated for fleas.

If Patricia sounds like the perfect fit for your family, you can stop by the Erie Humane Society to meet her!

To learn more, you can visit the Erie Humane Society’s website.