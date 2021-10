Meet Peppermint Patty!

Peppermint has been with Orphan Angels for quite a long time. She has been adopted and returned twice due to no fault of her own. She is only around 5-years-old. She does well with children and is okay around other cats.

She would love to finally be in her furever home.

If you’re interested in meeting peppermint patty, stop in during their open hours or apply at orphanangels.org.