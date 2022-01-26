JET Pet: Petunia

Meet Petunia! She is Wednesday’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

She is a Mini-Lop bunny that came to the shelter from a hoarding case and very pregnant. She gave birth to four fluffy babies and 3 of the four have been adopted.

The remaining baby and Petunia are still looking for their forever home. If you’re interested in adopting Petunia or would like more information on the Erie Humane Society, you’re asked to call (814) 835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt