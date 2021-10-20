Jet Pet- Piglet

Meet Piglet.

Piglet came to Orphan Angels as a kitten and has been here ever since. She will be one-year-old on Nov. 1st.

She’s the perfect combination of sweet and sassy. She will beg for attention sometimes and then want to be alone for the rest.

She loves other cats and would do great in a multi-cat home. She has a lot of kitty friends in the shelter that she can go home with if you don’t have any other cats.

Stop by Orphan Angels to meet Piglet this week or give us them a call at (814)-746-0511.

