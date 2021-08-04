Jet Pet- Pinky

Jet Pet
Posted: / Updated:

Pinky is a three-year-old spayed female pit bull terrier mix looking for her forever home.

Pinky came to the Erie Humane Society as a stray and sadly no one came in looking for her.

She is a super sweet and affectionate girl who loves taking walks, going for car rides, playing with toys, and providing her people with endless amounts of snuggles.

Pinky would do best in a home where someone can be home with her most of the time as it is believed she may have some separation anxiety.

She also needs to find a home where she is the only pet. Pinky had a great disposition and would do wonderful in a home with kids. Come meet this special girl today at the Erie Humane Society.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News