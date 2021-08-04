Jet Pet- Pinky

Pinky is a three-year-old spayed female pit bull terrier mix looking for her forever home.

Pinky came to the Erie Humane Society as a stray and sadly no one came in looking for her.

She is a super sweet and affectionate girl who loves taking walks, going for car rides, playing with toys, and providing her people with endless amounts of snuggles.

Pinky would do best in a home where someone can be home with her most of the time as it is believed she may have some separation anxiety.

She also needs to find a home where she is the only pet. Pinky had a great disposition and would do wonderful in a home with kids. Come meet this special girl today at the Erie Humane Society.