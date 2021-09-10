Jet Pet — Piper

The Anna Shelter has a lot of puppies right now. As of Wednesday, they had nine available for adoption.

Piper is one of three still available. Piper is of a large breed mix, but it’s hard to tell exactly.

In a week, the shelter will have two more litters available for adoption. So, if you’re looking to adopt a puppy, now would be a good time.

But don’t forget that puppies are a lot of work. They are like bringing home a baby: training, house breaking, everything that’s needed to make a puppy a well-mannered dog.

The Shelter will be open on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.

