JET Pet: Pirate

Meet Pirate! He is a four year old Great Dane and this week’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Pirate came to the ANNA Shelter as an owner surrender as his owners did not have time for him anymore. He does love kids and loves other dogs. Pirate even lived with cats and lived in a farm setting. He is 110 pounds.

If you don’t have Great Dane experience, you’re asked to do your research as they’re not a dog for everyone.

If you would like to learn more about Pirate, you’re asked to call the ANNA Shelter at (814) 451-0230 or visit https://www.theannashelter.com/