Jet Pet- Pluto

Pluto is a young adult neutered male Pit Bull Mix. He is about a year and a half old and weighs 75 pounds. He’s described as handsome and fun!

Pluto came to the Erie Humane Society as a stray and his family never came to claim him. As a result, he is looking for a new home.

He is an energetic and fun dog that is looking for a family that can keep up. He’s looking for an experienced home that has lots of time to spend with him and plenty of experience training.

Pluto loves people and loves to play, but he needs to work on his obedience skills and leash manners. He seems to be fond of female dogs but must find a home without cats or other small animals.

He loves to snuggle but may be too big and pushy for young children.

If you are interested in adopting Pluto, you can visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/ or call 835-8331.