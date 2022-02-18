JET Pet: Poppy

Meet Poppy! She’s Friday’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Poppy is a four-month old pit bull mix and has been at the shelter for about a month.

Poppy is described as very quiet, but not shy at all and her demeanor is very chill and laid back.

She does get along well with other dogs and she is fine with cats and she is great with kids.

If you’re interested in Poppy or would like to learn any more information on the ANNA Shelter, you are asked to call (814) 451-0230 or visit https://www.theannashelter.com/