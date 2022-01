Meet Princess! She is Wednesday’s JET Pet from Happy Bark.

Contrary to her name, Princess is low-maintenance. She’s playful, but not high energy. Her foster mom would love to see her live in a home with a fenced yard, but that is not a necessity. She does take two anxiety medications daily.

Her very favorite things are cuddling, playing fetch with her Kong Wubba, and treats.

For more information, you’re asked to email info@happybark.org or visit https://www.happybark.org/