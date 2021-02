Meet Puma Thurman. This cute lady is just under a year old.

She arrived at Orphan Angels with her two sisters and her mom. She does great around cats and kids but has not been tested around dogs. She’s nervous at first with new people but warms up quickly! She loves catnip and loves treats.

Meet Puma and fall in love!

You can meet Puma at the Orphan Angels cat and kitten speed dating event happening on Saturday Feb 13th from 4 to 5 p.m. Get your applications in to rsvp at orphanangels.org.