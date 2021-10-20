Jet Pet- Reed

This is Reed.

He’s a 2-year-old cattle dog and behaves like one, too. He is very smart and very agile, so if you’re active, you’ll love him.

Reed is very nice and gets along great with other dogs. Cats could be tough, though. By nature, his job is to herd, and cats may not appreciate that.

However, he should have no problem with children.

If you’d like to meet Reed or any of the other dogs or cats here, you can stop by The Anna Shelter between noon and 7 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesdays through Fridays, The Shelter is open noon to 5 p.m. and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The Shelter is closed on Sundays.

