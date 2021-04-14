Jet Pet: Rexx

Meet Gizmo and Romeo! These two cats are tonight's JET Pets from the ANNA Shelter.

Gizmo is 15 years old and is looking for a quieter and less active home. According to the ANNA Shelter, Gizmo's owners had a baby and that stressed Gizmo out, so the owners wanted to get her a home because they did not want to see her put down because of her age. For her age, she is very healthy and is such a love bug.