Jet Pet- Ripley

Meet Ripley! She is tonight’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Ripley is a two-year old Russian Blue mix, domestic shorthair cat. She came to the Erie Humane Society as a kitten and was fostered by a staff member until she was old enough to be adopted. Ripley was adopted very quickly.

Unfortunately, two years have passed and Ripley has returned to the shelter because she was not fond of the dog in her home. Now, she is ready to find her forever family.

Ripley is described as very sweet, loving and affectionate. She’s shy at first, but once she gets comfortable with all of her surroundings, she is a “purring machine.” She has lived in a home with children and doesn’t seem to mind the company of other cats, but would do best in a home with no dogs.

If you think Ripley would make a good fit for your family, you can call the Erie Humane Society at 814-835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt.