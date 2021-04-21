Jet Pet- Ronnie

Meet Ronnie! She is tonight’s JET Pet from the Paws Along the River Humane Society in Warren.

Ronnie is a Lab mix and is approximately five years old. She weighs about 42 pounds.

Ronnie came to Paws Along the River when her owner could no longer provide the care that she needed.

She’s described as shy, quiet and skittish, but she will turn out to be a loving and affectionate dog with some time and patience.

Because she does scare easy, Paws Along the River is asking that Ronnie’s next forver home be one with older children or no children at all and a fenced in yard would be good for her.

If you’re interested in Ronnie, you can call Paws Along the River at 814-726-1961 or visit their website at https://pawsalongtheriver.org/