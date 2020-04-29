Jet Pet- Rory and Thea

Rory and Thea are very sweet girls that would make the perfect addition to any family. They were surrendered to the Humane Society because their family dynamic was changing and their owners were no longer able to keep them.

Rory and Thea are excellent with children and seem to get along with most dogs. Their size and energy may be a bit too much for cats and other small animals.

Rory is very outgoing and Thea is a little more reserved and can be shy around strangers. They enjoy play time in a fenced yard, love car rides, and their treat of choice is sliced American cheese. Rory and Thea are used to being kenneled while home alone. Both girls were purchased from a breeder and have only lived with one family until now.

It is preferred that Rory and Thea go home together if possible because they both have a bond. If you’re interested in adopting, then visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt

You can download the adoption application and return it via email for processing. Once an application is approved, then the Humane Society can contact the potential adopter to schedule an appointment for a meet and greet.