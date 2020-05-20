Jet Pet- Scout

Meet Scout!

Scout is a 5-year old Shiba Inu about 16 pounds that came to Paws Along the River as a stray.

Scout is friendly and likes to cuddle. He is updated on his vaccines, has been neutered and has had his teeth cleaned.

He requires a knowledgeable dog owner and will require exercise and some training. He does shed and likes to be brushed.

Scout does well with cats and other dogs. However, he would not do well with other children.

For more information on Scout or other adoptable pets, you can visit Paws Along the River for more.