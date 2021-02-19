Jet Pet- Scruffy

This is Scruffy! He is tonight’s Jet Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Scruffy is a 10-month old Plott Hound.

He would love to get out and make friends. He needs to work on a few commands because he wants to do what he wants, whenever he wants.

Scruffy came to the ANNA Shelter as an owner surrender. He is described as a very sweet boy who loves other dogs, but just needs a loving home.

Scruffy is full of energy, so he’d probably do better in a home with older kids.

If you have any room for Scruffy to run, he is your guy. You’re asked to call the ANNA Shelter at 451-0230.